Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)

Friday, March 23, 2018 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 5, 2018 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php
This DBT workshop includes an overview of DBT that includes the structure of DBT and 10 specific DBT skills (March 23rd). Attendees will practice using the skills with clients and return in two weeks (April 5th) to discuss their experiences and deepen their understanding. Six contact hours will be credited for this powerful opportunity.
