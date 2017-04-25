Diabetes Support Group

By St. Joseph Healthcare
Posted April 25, 2017, at 8:16 a.m.

Thursday, May 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Willette Conference Center-St. Joseph Healthcare, Building 1 - 900 Broadway, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-907-3115; stjoeshealing.org

The St. Joseph Diabetes and Nutrition Center sponsors a free diabetes support group for diabetics and their family members. The group meets the first Thursday of March, April, May, September, October and November from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Willette Conference Center, Building 1, St. Joseph Healthcare Park, 900 Broadway in Bangor.

The May meeting will be held Thursday, May 4. The facilitator will be Julie Hovencamp RD, CDE, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator.

Group members share tips on diabetes management. The public is invited. For more information, contact St. Joseph Healthcare’s Diabetes and Nutrition Center at 907-3115.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Lewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to ForbesLewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to Forbes
  2. Trump, LePage actions threaten Maine’s national monumentTrump, LePage actions threaten Maine’s national monument
  3. Muslim Portlander says former boss taunted her with pork before firing her
  4. Lincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to PortlandLincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to Portland
  5. Woman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from BrewerWoman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from Brewer

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs