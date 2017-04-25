Thursday, May 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Willette Conference Center-St. Joseph Healthcare, Building 1 - 900 Broadway, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-907-3115; stjoeshealing.org
The St. Joseph Diabetes and Nutrition Center sponsors a free diabetes support group for diabetics and their family members. The group meets the first Thursday of March, April, May, September, October and November from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Willette Conference Center, Building 1, St. Joseph Healthcare Park, 900 Broadway in Bangor.
The May meeting will be held Thursday, May 4. The facilitator will be Julie Hovencamp RD, CDE, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator.
Group members share tips on diabetes management. The public is invited. For more information, contact St. Joseph Healthcare’s Diabetes and Nutrition Center at 907-3115.
