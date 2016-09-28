Dharmata Foundation presents an Evening with Anam Thubten in Belfast

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: First Baptist Church, 95 High St., Belfast, Maine For more information: 207-329-3971

BELFAST, Maine — Anam Thubten, a scholar and teacher in the Buddhist tradition, will offer a public talk at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at First Baptist Church, 95 High St. Thubten is author of three books, including his newest “Embracing Each Moment”. Suggested donation of $10, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Arrive at least 10 minutes early; Thubten is prompt. Wheelchair accessible. 329-3971.

