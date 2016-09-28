Community

Dharmata Foundation presents an Evening with Anam Thubten in Belfast

Anam Thubten
Dharmata Foundation
Anam Thubten
Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 11:56 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: First Baptist Church, 95 High St., Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-329-3971

BELFAST, Maine — Anam Thubten, a scholar and teacher in the Buddhist tradition, will offer a public talk at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at First Baptist Church, 95 High St. Thubten is author of three books, including his newest “Embracing Each Moment”. Suggested donation of $10, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Arrive at least 10 minutes early; Thubten is prompt. Wheelchair accessible. 329-3971.

 

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article
Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Stephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during last night’s debateStephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during last night’s debate
  2. Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.
  3. Caribou man injured after truck spills potatoesCaribou man injured after truck spills potatoes
  4. Two arrested in suspected meth lab in Washburn, No. 102 statewide
  5. Augusta father charged in connection with near drowning of toddler

Top Stories

Similar Articles