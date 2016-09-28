Dharmata Foundation Presents an Evening with Anam Thubten in Belfast

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: First Baptist Church, 95 High St., Belfast, Maine For more information: 207-329-3971

Anam Thubten, a scholar and teacher in the Buddhist tradition, will offer a public talk at the First Baptist Church at 95 High Street in Belfast on Sunday, October 9th at 7pm. Anam Thubten is also author of three books including his newly published Embracing Each Moment. He will focus his talk on how “the true joy of being a human comes from when we know how to live life fully.”

There is a suggested donation of $10, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Anam Thubten is prompt; please arrive about 10 minutes early. The venue is wheelchair accessible.

FMI call Judi Erickson, 207-329-3971

FMI on Dharmata Foundation and Anam Thubten, https://www.dharmata.org

