Outdoors

Detecting Bats

By Donne Sinderson,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted June 27, 2017, at 2:12 p.m.

Friday, July 21, 2017 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: West Penjajawoc Grasslands, Fox Hollow Drive, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-1010; bangorlandtrust.org/

Meet at Bangor Land Trust’s West Penjajawoc Grassland preserve kiosk at the end of Fox Hollow Drive on Friday, July 21 at 8:00 pm to learn how to detect bats with bat biologist, Katelin Craven. Sunset is at 8:12. We’ll have a short talk while there is still some light and then we can watch and listen for the bats in the dusk. Please be prepared to hike in tall grass.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Reported sighting of great white shark clears Maine beachReported sighting of great white shark clears Maine beach
  3. Three boys accused of setting fire to Sanford millThree boys accused of setting fire to Sanford mill
  4. Eddington man dies in Orono motorcycle crash
  5. Collins, King won’t support Senate bill to replace ObamacareCollins, King won’t support Senate bill to replace Obamacare

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs