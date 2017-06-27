Detecting Bats

Friday, July 21, 2017 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: West Penjajawoc Grasslands, Fox Hollow Drive, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-1010; bangorlandtrust.org/
Meet at Bangor Land Trust’s West Penjajawoc Grassland preserve kiosk at the end of Fox Hollow Drive on Friday, July 21 at 8:00 pm to learn how to detect bats with bat biologist, Katelin Craven. Sunset is at 8:12. We’ll have a short talk while there is still some light and then we can watch and listen for the bats in the dusk. Please be prepared to hike in tall grass.
