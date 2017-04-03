Destination Imagination team fundraiser at Winterport school

Saturday, April 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Leroy H. Smith School, 319 Main St., Winterport, Maine
WINTERPORT, Maine — The fourth grade Destination Imagination team will hold a fundraiser 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Leroy H. Smith School, 319 Main St. Lunch, games for 25 cents each or five for a $1, face painting, cake walk, Easter Bunny for pictures for $3, egg hunt for $1. All donations welcome. The team is trying to raise money to attend the global competitions in May.
