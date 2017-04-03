Destination Imagination team fundraiser at Winterport school

Fourth grade Destination Imagination team at Winterport school.
Bill Thomas
Fourth grade Destination Imagination team at Winterport school.
Posted April 03, 2017, at 4:09 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Leroy H. Smith School, 319 Main St., Winterport, Maine

WINTERPORT, Maine — The fourth grade Destination Imagination team will hold a fundraiser 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Leroy H. Smith School, 319 Main St. Lunch, games for 25 cents each or five for a $1, face painting, cake walk, Easter Bunny for pictures for $3, egg hunt for $1. All donations welcome. The team is trying to raise money to attend the global competitions in May.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. State police investigate Burnham woman’s ‘bizarre’ death
  2. Fire consumes historic midcoast mansionFire consumes historic midcoast mansion
  3. A professor said a soldier’s free plane seat made him want to vomit. A Navy SEAL said he lives in a bubble.
  4. Tent fire that killed homeless man near I-295 likely caused by accidentTent fire that killed homeless man near I-295 likely caused by accident
  5. CBC report: Canada grants refugee status to Muslim man who snuck across border at Houlton

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs