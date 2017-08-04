Designing Women Fine Arts and Crafts 11th Annual Manchester Show

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Longfellow's Greenhouses, 81 Puddledock Road, Manchester, Maine
For more information: 207-582-7985; designingwomen.org
Designing Women invite you to celebrate over 20 of New England’s most talented lady artisans, enjoy live music, meet local Maine Mystery Writers, and to help support emerging female artists, as well as the Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center at Longfellow’s Greenhouses. Featuring beautifully crafted handmade pottery, jewelry, exquisite weaving, clothing, home decorations, handmade soaps and body care, and much more, this show is always a wonderful outing and a spectacular way to discover local artists, meet Maine authors, and to peruse Longfellow’s end of the season sales. The suggested $2.00 door donation and all lunch/refreshment proceeds will be collected by, and donated to The Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center, located in Winthrop.
