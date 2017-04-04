Outdoors

Designing with Native Plants

The plan for our native garden in front of the new library building.
Avy Claire
By Cathy Rees
Posted April 04, 2017, at 10:56 a.m.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Road, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-359-2346; nativemainegardens.org/

On Wednesday, April 12 at 5:30 pm at the Blue Hill Library, Native Gardens of Blue Hill will be speaking about the strategies we plan to use in designing and planting the new Bagaduce Music Lending Library garden. We will detail our thinking to meet the challenges of this garden site.

