Designing with Native Plants

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Road, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-359-2346; nativemainegardens.org/
On Wednesday, April 12 at 5:30 pm at the Blue Hill Library, Native Gardens of Blue Hill will be speaking about the strategies we plan to use in designing and planting the new Bagaduce Music Lending Library garden. We will detail our thinking to meet the challenges of this garden site.
