Wednesday, June 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Road, Surry, Maine
For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com
Brooksville-based guitarist and songwriter Derrick Semler returns to Surry Arts at the Barn (SATB) at 7 pm, June 28. Accompanied by percussionist Kim Peralta, he will perform American Blues. Semler began his career in the 1970’s playing bars and dance halls with the group Soulbenders on the West Coast. He moved to Maine in the 1980’s and has released several CD’s, the latest one in 2015 called “It’s the Blues.”
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at the SATB’s website surryartsatthebarn.com.
SATB is a performing arts center located in a 100 year old barn at 8 Cross Road in Surry. For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.
