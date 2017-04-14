Derrick Semler Band

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Stonington Opera House, 1 Opera House Lane, Stonington, Maine
For more information: 207-367-2788; operahousearts.org
“When it comes to singing and playing authentic blues music in Maine, nobody does it better than Derrick Semler.” – Ellsworth American
Brooksville-based guitarist and songwriter Derrick Semler draws on a lifetime of experience in American blues. He honed his guitar and vocal chops playing smoke-filled bars and dance halls back in the 1970s with the Soulbenders, and he has been at it ever since.
