Derrick Semler Band

By OperaHouseArt, Executive Director
Posted April 14, 2017, at 3:10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Stonington Opera House, 1 Opera House Lane, Stonington, Maine

For more information: 207-367-2788; operahousearts.org

“When it comes to singing and playing authentic blues music in Maine, nobody does it better than Derrick Semler.” – Ellsworth American

Brooksville-based guitarist and songwriter Derrick Semler draws on a lifetime of experience in American blues. He honed his guitar and vocal chops playing smoke-filled bars and dance halls back in the 1970s with the Soulbenders, and he has been at it ever since.

