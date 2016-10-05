Department of Commerce Announces Grant to EMDC to Continue Re-Engineering the Region Effort

Bangor – The US Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration announced on Tuesday a two-year, $500,000 grant to Eastern Maine Development Corporation to build on the strategic planning work accomplished through the recently completed EDA-funded Re-Engineering the Region effort.

This implementation grant will build upon the recommendations and priorities identified through the strategic planning, will complement regional projects already underway, and will provide the necessary economic development platform. “The funding will allow us to hire industry specialists to provide technical assistance and consultation to foster business development and growth, spurring job growth in our region,” said Michael Aube, President and CEO of EMDC.

In addition to the business technical assistance, EMDC will continue work to support existing and new partnerships between businesses, industry, regional stakeholders, education and workforce professionals to build a vibrant and sustainable regional economy.

For more information about the Re-Engineering the Region effort, please contact EMDC at 207-942-6389 or visit www.EMDC.org.

