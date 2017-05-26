Dennysville Memorial Day Observance

By cathance1
Posted May 26, 2017, at 7:29 p.m.

Monday, May 29, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Congregational Church, 6 King Street, Dennysville, Maine

For more information: 207-726-4676

The annual Memorial Day Observance in Dennysville will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Dennysville-Edmunds Congregational Church. The parade to the Dennysville Cemetery will form in the churchyard and will proceed with stops at the Monument and the Upper Bridge. Veterans’ names will be read, patriotic songs will be sung, wreaths will be laid, and more at each stop. A bus will be provided for those who do not choose to walk the parade route. A time of fellowship and refreshments will take place in the parish hall at the conclusion of the program at the cemetery.

