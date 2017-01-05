Demystifying Substance Use, Abuse and Dependence

Friday, April 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Dr., Saco, Maine
For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php
This course is designed for professionals who are not addiction specialists. The workshop will provide information regarding differential diagnoses for substance use disorders, American Society of Addiction Medicine criteria for level of care needed, basics on co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders and brief introduction to the latest brain research on addiction, relapse and recovery.
Kelli Star Fox, LCSW, LADC, CCS
April 7, 2017 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Drive, Saco
Cost: $65
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →