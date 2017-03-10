Community

Democracy Lives in Truth Rally and March in Bangor

Posted March 10, 2017, at 2:36 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: West Market Square, Downtown Bangor, Bangor, Maine

BANGOR — Mainers for Accountable Leadership, Indivisible Bangor, Standing for the Common Good, Bangor Racial and Economic Justice Coalition, Food and Medicine, Peace and Justice Center will hold a Democracy Lives in Truth Rally and March, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, from Pierce Park to Harlow Street to West Market Square.
Mainers affiliated with a coalition of groups will come together Saturday to hold a rally calling on Maine’s Congressional Delegation to take action to address Russian attacks on our democracy and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. The groups will call for an independent, bipartisan investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the allegations of coordination between Trump campaign officials and Russian intelligence. The investigation must include a review of Trump’s tax returns. The groups will also call for the removal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions after recent revelations that he met with Russian officials during the campaign and lied under oath during his confirmation hearings.

