Demo Day: Hidden Gems, 1911 American Underslung

Thursday, June 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Seal Cove Auto Museum, 1414 Tremont Road, Seal Cove, Maine
For more information: 207-244-9242; sealcoveautomuseum.org/events/demodays2017.php
As a part of its June, July, August, and September Demonstration Days, the Seal Cove Auto Museum will be offering a series of curator led discussions featuring four “Hidden Gems of the Collection.” The June Demo Day will highlight the 1911 American Underslung. Visitors will learn about the car’s manufacturer, provenance, and mechanical features during these up-close, photo-friendly events. Talks will be scheduled for 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM, and 4:00 PM on each day. Rides in antique autos will be offered, weather permitting.
