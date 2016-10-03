Dementia: Practical Guidance for Advance Care Planning

Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Camden National Corporation’s Hanley Center, Fox Ridge Office Park, Route 1, Rockport, Maine For more information: 2079216116; quarryhill.org/news-and-events

This program will be a comprehensive learning experience for adults involved in caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and for those in the early stages of dementia themselves.

The information-packed, half-day program will provide guidance on the most important steps to take to ensure that the affairs of an individual with dementia are in order. Experts in elder law, dementia, end-of-life care options, community resources, and the social and emotional aspects of dementia care will shed light on the uniquely challenging practical considerations involved in advance care planning for someone with dementia.

Free. Registration required by Tuesday, November 1. Call 207-921-6116 or email qhinfo@penbayhealthcare.org.

Made possible by Quarry Hill, Penobscot Bay YMCA, Pen Bay Community Health and Wellness and Waldo County Community Health, and MaineHealth Care at Home (formerly Kno-Wal-Lin).

