Deirdre McArdle, flute and Deiran Manning, piano to perform free midday concert on January 12, 2017

By The Artful Aide
Posted Jan. 06, 2017, at 4:17 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Ellsworth Community Music Institute - Moore Community Center, 125 State Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-664-9258; ellsworthcommunitymusic.org

Deirdre McArdle, flute and Deiran Manning, piano will perform at 1:00pm on Thursday, January 12th, at the General Bryant E. Moore Community Center in Ellsworth, Maine.

This concert is the final in a series of four free concerts sponsored by the Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) with support from the Hancock County Fund and the Emily and William Muir Community Fund II of the Maine Community Foundation.

The mother-son duo will perform Davidsbündlertänze, Op. 6 by Robert Schumann and Sonata for Flute and Piano by Francis Poulenc.

Please visit ellsworthcommunitymusic.org for full details. If you have questions, please call 207-664-9258 or email: info@ellsworthcommunitymusic.org

Admission is free to the public.

