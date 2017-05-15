Deer tick bite

I woke up this morning to find a deer tick had burrowed into my groin. It looked like a small black scab. When I pulled it out, a magnifying glass revealed it to be a tick.

How many Mainers have the same experience, and wonder what to do? The Internet offered a wide variety of advice. Remove the tick. Wash the area. Treat with iodine or some other disinfectant. And then relax and sit back and wait to see if the symptoms of Lyme disease ruin your life.

There’s got to be a better way to deal with these common health issues.

No. I’m not panicking. Yes, I am… Oh, well. I guess things could be worse. And things were going so well recently. Knock on wood.

The snow is gone in Aroostook County, and the deer ticks are on the loose. If you feel an irritation somewhere on your skin, check it out right away. The medical advice is to remove the tick as soon as possible.

