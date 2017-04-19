Dee Megna and Mackenzie Murray Join Trekkers Board of Directors

Dee Megna and Mackenzie Murray have joined the Trekkers Board of Directors. Trekkers, a nonprofit, outdoor-based, six-year youth mentoring program, connects young people with caring adults through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education.

Dee Megna started his business career in New York City in 1973 as an insurance underwriter in the International Department at Chubb. Two years afterwards, he joined Guy Carpenter, a reinsurance company, which is a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan, a global professional services company. Dee spent 32 years at the firm and eventually became their Vice-Chairman. During that time, he served on the Board of Trustees of St. John’s University School of Risk Management, and was a Director on the Board of the Reinsurance Association of America. He “semi” retired in 2007 and accepted a directorship at Platinum Underwriters, a reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda. After the company was sold in 2015, Dee decided that it was time to officially leave the business after having worked in it for 42 years. Near the end of his career, he and his wife, Phoebe decided it was time to reconnect with Maine, which led them to find their home on Rackliff Island, as well as keeping their residence in New Canaan, Connecticut. During his teens, Dee attended camp in Maine, and like so many others, he thoroughly enjoyed the time he spent there, especially canoeing up the Allagash and hiking on Mt. Katahdin with his peers. He is pleased that he discovered the Trekkers organization. It has the wonderful combination of bringing back cherished memories and bringing forward the exceptional programs that have been developed for young people in the local community and beyond.

Mackenzie Murray is Trekkers newest student board member. Currently, she is a junior at Oceanside High School and lives in Thomaston. As well as being a board member, she is very involved with the Trekkers organization. Mackenzie started the Trekkers six-year program in the 7th grade, initially being very hesitant and shy, and looking back to those early years, she is so glad that she continued with the program. She is currently in the Trekkers Student Leadership training program, a member of Community Service Corps, and she participated three times in Trekkers Big Trek Little Trek peer mentoring program. Aside from Trekkers, Mackenzie runs cross country, as well as indoor and outdoor track. She loves to read, hike, and be with family and friends. Trekkers has given her the opportunity to grow, as a leader and as a person, and has shed some light on what she wants to do when she is older. Mackenzie is very excited to step into the role of a student board member and serve her community, and she is looking forward to sharing her voice and offering her ideas through this position.

Trekkers is a non-profit, outdoor-based, six-year mentoring program that connects young people with caring adults through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education. This year, Trekkers will serve more than 200 students from the communities of Cushing, Owls Head, Rockland, South Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston. For more information about Trekkers, please visit www.trekkers.org or contact the Trekkers office by calling 207-594-5095.

