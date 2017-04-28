Decorated Astronaut Dr. George Nelson to Give Keynote Address at UMFK Commencement

The University of Maine at Fort Kent is pleased to announce that astronaut George D. Nelson, Ph. D., will be the keynote speaker for the 135th commencement ceremony held on May 13, 2017 at 1:00pm in the UMFK Sports Center.

Dr. Nelson is an emeritus Director of Science Mathematics, and Technology Education and Full Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Western Washington University. From 1996-2001 he served as the Director of Project 2061 and senior staff at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and from 1989-2006 as Associate Vice Provost for Research and Associate Professor of Astronomy at the University of Washington.

“Dr. Nelson is an extraordinary individual and we are so fortunate to have him speak at commencement,” said UMFK President Dr. John Short. “He has had a remarkable career; he has experienced things that we can only dream of.”

From 1978 to 1989, Dr. Nelson was a NASA astronaut and flew as a Mission Specialist on three Space Shuttle missions. During these missions, he performed an untethered spacewalk, and the first on-orbit satellite repair. He was a member of the first crew into space after the tragic loss of the Space Shuttle Challenger.

His current research is focused on education reform and the preparation of mathematics and science teachers. Dr. Nelson has received many honors and awards including the NASA medal for Exceptional Engineering Achievement, the Faculty Outstanding Service Award from Western Washington University. He is an elected member of the Washington State Academy of Sciences, a fellow of the AAAS, and was inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2009. He earned his B.S. in physics from Harvey Mudd College and M.S. and Ph.D. in astronomy from the University of Washington. He lives in Bellingham, Washington with his wife, Susan.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →