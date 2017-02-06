Decoda Flute Trio to Perform at Blue Hill Congregational Church

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Congregational Church, 22 Tenney Hill Road, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: bluehillconcertassociation.org

The Blue Hill Concert Association’s 2017 season continues on Sunday, Feb. 12, with a performance by the Decoda Flute Trio at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill.

The trio is comprised of virtuoso musicians, entrepreneurs and passionate advocates of the arts selected from the larger ensemble. Based in New York City, Decoda creates innovative performances and engaging projects with partners around the world. The artists of Decoda first collaborated with one another in the renowned Ensemble ACJW fellowship program, created by Carnegie Hall, The Juilliard School and Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, and they now extend that relationship as an affiliate ensemble of Carnegie Hall. Since its inception in 2011, Decoda’s projects have reached audiences in schools, hospitals and prisons as well as in prominent concert halls across the globe.

Tickets are $30. For more information, visit www.bluehillconcertassociation.

