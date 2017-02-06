DECODA February 12 in Blue Hill

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, Tenney Hill, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-367-2918; bluehillconcertassociation.org

BLUE HILL CONCERT ASSOCIATION presents: DECODA

Sunday, February 12 at 3:00pm

-First Congregational Church in Blue Hill

-Tickets $30. at the door or on line at: bluehillconcertassociation.org

-Students 18 & under are always admitted free of charge.

-For more information about this and our upcoming concerts,

visit our website: bluehillconcertassociation.org or phone 207-367-2918

DECODA: Caitlin Sullivan – cello, Catherine Gregory – flute, David Kaplan – piano.

The second concert of the Blue Hill Concert Association’s 2017 Winter Season will feature DECODA, a trio of flute, cello and piano. These virtuosic musicians are drawn from the renowned Ensemble ACJW fellowship program, created by The Juilliard School and Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute. The Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall writes, “It’s been inspiring for all of us to watch what they continue to accomplish as an independent ensemble, and as great ambassadors for music”. They are committed to creating music for social justice and to help empower vulnerable and disenfranchised voices.

Their program is called Folk Song , in tribute to music and cultures which came before them. It will feature Martinu’s “Variations on a Slovak Theme”, “Four Pre-Inca Sketches” by Frank, “Oblivion” by Piazzolla, and as a nod to traditional Hungarian rhythms, Haydn’s “Trio No. 39 in G major” “The Gypsy”. The wonderful acoustics and splendor of the First Congregational Church in Blue Hill are the perfect venue to enjoy the enthusiasm and excitement of these renowned young artists.

