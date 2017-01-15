DECH “Topped Off” Beam Signing Ceremony – Community Invited

Machias – Nickerson & O’Day, Inc., construction Manager for the Down East Community Hospital- Emergency Department Expansion project is pleased to announce that we are hosting a Beam Raising Ceremony on January 18, 2017 commencing at 10:00AM. Community Members, Hospital Staff, and donors will be there to sign the new beam before it is hoisted into place. Karl Ward, President/C.E.O. of Nickerson & O’Day, Inc., as well as Hospital CEO, Dennis Welsh, and Board Chair, David Whitney, will speak about the features of this project and the tradition of the Beam raising Ceremony.

For those of you who would like a little more information the origins of a “Topping Off” ceremony, read on.

In building construction, topping out (sometimes referred to as topping off) is a builders’ rite traditionally held when the last beam (or its equivalent) is placed atop a structure during its construction. “Topping out” is the term used by ironworkers to indicate that the final piece of steel is being hoisted into place on a building, bridge, or other large structure. To commemorate this first milestone the final piece of iron is usually hoisted into place with a small evergreen tree (called a Christmas tree in the trade) and an American flag attached. The piece is usually painted white and signed by the ironworkers and visiting dignitaries.

The custom of decorating the uppermost point of the structure with an evergreen tree and flags is a tradition that predates the structural-steel industry in America by hundreds of years and has old Northern European roots. The practice of “topping out” a new building can be traced to the ancient Scandinavian religious rite of placing a tree atop a new building to appease the tree-dwelling spirits displaced in its construction. Long an important component of timber frame building, it migrated initially to England and Northern Europe, thence to the Americas. A tree or leafy branch is placed on the topmost wood or iron beam, often with flags and streamers tied to it.

