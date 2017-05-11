DECH to Offer Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Support Group

Machias – If you are thinking about weight loss surgery or have had weight loss surgery, Join us at Down East Community Hospital for our first bariatric weight loss surgery support group. The first meeting will take place in the Hospital Conference Room on Monday, May 22 at 5:30pm.

The support group’s purpose is for its members to be able to help each other and, in the process, learn for themselves how to use the surgery successfully. Our commitment is to honor each other’s privacy.

If you’ve been thinking that it’s time do something about your weight, but you’re not sure if surgery is the answer please come to the meeting. If you’re pre-op in the journey of bariatric weight loss surgery, but still have questions or concerns or if you’re post-op from bariatric weight loss surgery and want a supportive group close to home please come to this meeting. If you’ve had bariatric weight loss surgery and are experiencing regain, please come to the meeting.

Potential Benefits of Weight Loss Surgery

If you have any of these or a combination, bariatric weight loss surgery may alleviate or lessen the effects: High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, Heart Disease, Diabetes Mellitus, Abnormal Glucose Tolerance or Borderline Diabetes, Asthma, Sleep Apnea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Gallbladder Disease, Stress Urinary Incontinence, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disk Disease, Degenerative Joint Disease

Support Group Contacts

Denise Harris, RD (207) 255-0385

Janet Monaghan, DTR/L, CDM (2017) 255-0485—jmonaghan@dech.org Erin Ingalls, BSN, RN, CNOR, CPPS (207) 255-0243—eingalls@dech.org

Patricia Coty, QI Coordinator (207) 255-3356 ext 643—pcoty@dech.org

