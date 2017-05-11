DECH Rehabilitation Hosts First Open House – Community Event Scheduled for May 17

Machias – Down East Community Hospital’s Rehabilitation Department hosted its first open house on Friday to meet and greet local providers, hospital trustees, and department leaders and to proudly show their new space. An open house for the community is scheduled for May 17 from 11am to 2pm that will include a tour of the facility, light refreshments, and a chance to win a special door prize.

CEO, Dennis Welsh, commented on the relocation, “DECH is very excited about the relocation and expansion of our Rehabilitation Service Department. We have seen consistent growth over the years in our rehabilitation therapy services which I believe is due to several factors including the efficacy of the modalities that we offer as well as the remarkable physical, occupational, and speech therapists that DECH has on its caregiving team. The new space which is 4,450 square feet will offer a very comfortable environment for our patients. We have been fortunate to experience growth over the past few years (ED service expansion, expansion of family practice, orthopedic services, etc.) which allows us to further our mission to provide high-quality and compassionate care to the folks in the Down East Region.”

