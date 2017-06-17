DECH Auxiliary Tea

The Down East Community Hospital Auxiliary sponsored its annual employee tea during hospital week.

Auxiliary members served fruits, vegetable and homemade desserts to employees at the hospital and the Reid Emery building in Machias. They also honored employees at Arnold Memorial Medical Center and Sunrise Care Facility in Jonesport and the Milbridge Medical Center.

This long time tradition is the auxiliary’s way of showing appreciation to the dedicated employees of the DECH family.

