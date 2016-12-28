December 10 Waldo County Humane Society Rabies Clinic

Big & little at the Waldo County Humane Society's free rabies clinic in Lincolnville on December 10.
Waldo County Humane Society | BDN
Big & little at the Waldo County Humane Society's free rabies clinic in Lincolnville on December 10.
Checking in at the Humane Society's free rabies clinic in Lincolnville on December 10.
Waldo County Humane Society | BDN
Checking in at the Humane Society's free rabies clinic in Lincolnville on December 10.
Kitty gets a shot at the Waldo County Humane Society's free rabies clinic in Lincolnville on December 10.
Waldo County Humane Society | BDN
Kitty gets a shot at the Waldo County Humane Society's free rabies clinic in Lincolnville on December 10.
Hotdog! A customer at the Waldo County Humane Society's free rabies clinic in Lincolnville on December 10.
Waldo County Humane Society | BDN
Hotdog! A customer at the Waldo County Humane Society's free rabies clinic in Lincolnville on December 10.
Done getting a shot at Waldo County Humane Society's free rabies clinic in Lincolnville on December 10. That wasn't so bad!
Waldo County Humane Society | BDN
Done getting a shot at Waldo County Humane Society's free rabies clinic in Lincolnville on December 10. That wasn't so bad!
Getting a shop is better with a friend at the Waldo County Humane Society's free rabies clinic in Lincolnville on December 10.
Waldo County Humane Society | BDN
Getting a shop is better with a friend at the Waldo County Humane Society's free rabies clinic in Lincolnville on December 10.
By Waldo County Humane Society
Posted Dec. 28, 2016, at 10:57 a.m.

Waldo County Humane Society held a free rabies clinic on December 10 at the Lincolnville Fire House. Lots of dogs and cats showed up with their owners for a free shot. The Waldo County Humane Society gives free shots to pets owned by residents of Waldo County and charges $7 (to cover the cost of the shot) to others. Donations are always appreciated.

The next clinic will be held Saturday, January 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the cafeteria of the Leroy H. Smith School at 319 South Main Street in Winterport. This is the final clinic of the season. If your dog needs a rabies shot to be licensed, now is the time to get it done! Cats are welcome, too. Please bring dogs on a leash and cats in a carrier.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. A calm Wednesday before a major nor’easter ThursdayA calm Wednesday before a major nor’easter Thursday
  2. Father charged after bringing 11-week-old to hospital with broken bonesFather charged after bringing 11-week-old to hospital with broken bones
  3. Driver faces charges following crash that caused power outagesDriver faces charges following crash that caused power outages
  4. In wake of autistic son’s death, family strives to build community for those who struggle to belongIn wake of autistic son’s death, family strives to build community for those who struggle to belong
  5. Halal grocery windows smashed on Christmas Eve in PortlandHalal grocery windows smashed on Christmas Eve in Portland

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living