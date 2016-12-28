December 10 Waldo County Humane Society Rabies Clinic

Waldo County Humane Society held a free rabies clinic on December 10 at the Lincolnville Fire House. Lots of dogs and cats showed up with their owners for a free shot. The Waldo County Humane Society gives free shots to pets owned by residents of Waldo County and charges $7 (to cover the cost of the shot) to others. Donations are always appreciated.

The next clinic will be held Saturday, January 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the cafeteria of the Leroy H. Smith School at 319 South Main Street in Winterport. This is the final clinic of the season. If your dog needs a rabies shot to be licensed, now is the time to get it done! Cats are welcome, too. Please bring dogs on a leash and cats in a carrier.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →