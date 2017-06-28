Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Delano Auditorium at Maine Maritime Academy, 1 Pleasant Street, Leavitt Hall, Castine, ME
For more information: 207-326-4118; castinehistoricalsociety.org
Blanche Wiesen Cook, author of the three- volume biography of Eleanor Roosevelt, will deliver the ninth annual Deborah Pulliam Memorial Lecture, entitled “Eleanor Roosevelt and the Moral Basis of Democracy.” The lecture will take place on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Delano auditorium on the campus of the Maine Maritime Academy, and is free and open to the public.
The third and concluding volume of Dr. Cook’s biography, Eleanor Roosevelt: The War Years and After, was published last year, and was listed by the New York Times as one of the 100 most important books to be published in 2016. She was interviewed on Ken Burns’s The Roosevelts: An Intimate History, the TV Documentary produced in 2014.
Dr. Cook is Professor Emerita of the John Jay College of the City University of New York, and received her PhD. in History from the Johns Hopkins University. In addition to the three volumes on Eleanor Roosevelt, Dr. Cook has authored The Declassified Eisenhower: A Divided Legacy of Peace and Political Warfare.
The Pulliam Lectures were established in 2009 to honor the memory and achievements of Ms. Pulliam, a longtime supporter of the Castine Historical Society.
