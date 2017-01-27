Death Cafe

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

MDI Hospital’s Palliative Care Advisory Committee and the Southwest Harbor Public Library will hold a Death Café on Saturday afternoon, February 18 from 1:30 – 3:30 in the Library.

Death Café provides an opportunity for people, often strangers, to gather, eat cake, drink tea and examine issues surrounding life and death in a relaxed, open, safe atmosphere. There is no agenda, no objectives or themes. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counseling session.

Refreshments will be provided and there is no fee to attend.

For more information on Death Cafes, visit deathcafe.com. For questions about this event at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, contact Carla Tanguay at 812-8662 or the Library at 244-7065. Snow date is scheduled for Saturday, February 25.

