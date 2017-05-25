Deadline July 31 to apply for 2017 Deborah Pulliam Social Justice Grants

CASTINE — The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine announces its application timetable and deadlines for the 2017 Deborah Pulliam Social Justice Grants. These Grants are made annually by UUCC to honor the memory and commitments of Deborah Pulliam, a longtime benefactor of UUCC and other social justice causes.

“This is a wonderful activity of our congregation,” said the Rev. Margaret Beckman, UUCC’s minister, in a press release. “Deborah’s commitment to social justice on all levels has been an inspiration not only to the congregation, but to the entire state of Maine. We would be derelict if we did not carry on in her name.”

Last year’s Pulliam Grants ranged from $3,000 to $5,000. This year, UUCC will work with two other Unitarian Universalist Congregations — in Belfast and in Ellsworth — in seeking and evaluating Grant applications.

To be considered for this year’s Pulliam Social Justice Grants, applicants must meet a deadline of July 31. Information on how to apply for a Grant may be found on UUCC’s website: uucastine.org, under “Ministries”. Successful grantees must be listed as either a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization with the IRS, or have a similarly-listed organization as their sponsor. Successful Grants will be announced on or before Oct. 1, 2017.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →