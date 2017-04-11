Deadline for Aroostook Entrepreneur of the Year Nominations April 21

AROOSTOOK COUNTY — The deadline for nominations for this year’s Aroostook Entrepreneur of the Year is less than two weeks away.

The Aroostook’s Entrepreneur – 2017 Award, sponsored by the Aroostook Partnership, will be given to a business leader who demonstrates excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation and personal commitment to their business and community.

Partnership Chairman Chris Anderson said Entrepreneur of the Year is very important for the organization and Aroostook.

“One of the biggest challenges Aroostook faces is finding qualified entrepreneurs,” he added. “Entrepreneurs create prosperity and build wealth for the community. Entrepreneurs attract younger energetic workers. Whether they own or run existing businesses or decide to start a new business, the entrepreneur is a catalyst for new business development of all kinds.”

A panel of eight judges, one from each of the supporting organizations, Husson University, Northern Maine Community College, University of Maine at Fort Kent, University of Maine at Presque Isle and four business representatives will select the finalists and ultimate winner.

Nominations must be received by April 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. There is no fee for nominations and self-nominations are encouraged. Previous nominees are eligible to be nominated again. Program details and a nomination form are available for download at www.aroostookpartnership.org. To be eligible for consideration, nominees must be the founder, owner, or manager of a private or public company; be primarily responsible for the recent performance of the company or organization; and be an active member of top management.

The nominees will be recognized and the winner will receive a plaque and a check for $1,000 at a special recognition dinner tentatively set for May 18 at Northern Maine Community College. Second and third runners up will receive $500 and $250 respectively. The winner will also receive a customized training module from the University of Maine at Presque Isle’s Employer U. In 2015, the University created its Employer U program, designed to provide ongoing professional development opportunities for employees of area businesses.

Entrepreneurship plays a vital role in the growth of the U.S. economy. Per the Small Business

Administration, small businesses provide 55 percent of all jobs and 66 percent of all net new jobs since the 1970s.

This is the eighth time the Entrepreneur of the Year competition has been held in Aroostook.

Last year’s winner was the Buck family in Mapleton for establishing the Maine Malt House. Other previous winners include David Harbison of Bison Pumps in Houlton, Matt Bell of Northeast Pellets in Ashland, Northern Maine Distilling’s Jessica Jewell and Scott Galbiati (formerly of Houlton), Troy Haney of Haney Building Specialties in Caribou, Corey LaPlante of Northern Prosthetics in Presque Isle and Josh McLaughlin of J. McLaughlin Construction in Houlton.

For more information about the initiative, contact Aroostook Partnership President Robert Dorsey at 498-9103 or rdorsey@aroostookpartnership.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →