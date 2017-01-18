Homestead

Deadline extended to Feb. 1 for 2017 Master Gardener volunteers training

Posted Jan. 18, 2017, at 11:47 a.m.

BANGOR, Maine — The application deadline has been extended for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension 2017 Master Gardener volunteers training in Penobscot County to Feb. 1.

Extension Horticulturist Kate Garland will collaborate with experts from around the state to cover various gardening topics including: botany, plant propagation, soils, composting, landscape design, vegetables, pesticide safety, tree fruits, insects and plant diseases, ecology, plant selection, and small fruits.

Weekly training sessions will be held 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays, mid-February into early May, and will resume for three weeks in September. Full schedule and a link to the online application can be found at the following website:http://umaine.edu/penobscot/ programs/gardening/master- gardeners/.

For information or to request a disability accommodation, call 942-7396.

 

