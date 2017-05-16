DCC Annual Plant Sale

Saturday, June 3, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: 352 Route 1, Whiting, Maine
For more information: 207-255-4500; DowneastCoastalConservancy.org
Come re-stock your garden at Downeast Coastal Conservancy’s Annual Plant Sale! This year’s sale will be held at 352 US Route 1, Whiting (the old QRLT building). The sale will be open on Saturday, June 3rd from 11am – 1pm.
You can help support the plant sale by donating excess plants from your own garden!
Plant donations can be brought to the DCC office on Thursday, June 1st from 8am – 4pm. The can also be dropped off at the sale location in Whiting on Friday, June 2nd from 2pm – 4pm or the morning of the sale at 10am.
Question? Contact the office at (207) 255-4500 or Info@DowneastCoastalConservancy.org.
