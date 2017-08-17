Dazzling Organ in Concert by Kevin Birch at Perry

Well known Down East organist Kevin Birch will be playing for this year’s Nash-Wolfe Concert at the Perry Congregational Church on Sunday afternoon, August 20, at 4 p.m. He will be performing works of Johann Sebastian Bach, Carl Phillip Emmanuel Bach, Georg Böhm, and a newly-composed work, Concertino III for Organ by Carson Cooman (b. 1982) , the Composer in Residence at Harvard University’s Memorial Church.

Organist Kevin Birch holds the Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Iowa with previous studies at New England Conservatory in Boston and the Sweelinck Conservatory in Amsterdam.

Since 1992 he has served as Director of Music at St. John’s Catholic Church in Bangor, Maine as Executive Director of St. John’s Organ Society – an organization dedicated to the preservation and stewardship of E. & G. G. Hook’s Opus #288 built for St. John’s Catholic Church in 1860. He is a member of the music faculty at the University of Maine’s School of the Performing Arts in Orono and serves on the Liturgical Commission for the Diocese of Portland.

He has performed organ recitals in the United States, Canada, Europe, Scandinavia and South America and is especially devoted to the many fine historic organs in New England. Recent highlights include recitals and lectures at organ festivals in Germany (Berlin and Potsdam) and programs for several national conventions of the Organ Historical Society.

Concertino III (2017) for organ is dedicated to Kevin Birch. Praeludium begins with a theme reminiscent of the quartal/quintal harmonic language of many Germanic organ works of the mid 20th century. The movement develops as a rondo. The lyric Canzonetta, marked “wistfully,” is based on a descending figure heard in the opening bar. The concluding Jig partakes fully of a Celtic-Appalachian folk spirit, bringing the piece to a joyous conclusion.

This work is designed to be effective on even a small, one manual chamber organ, as Birch will be demonstrating on the two manual, eleven rank David Wallace organ at the Perry Congregational Church.

The concert begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, August 20. Admission is free, though an offering will be received to help cover expenses. Hymns by Ralph Vaughn Williams will open and close the Sacred Concert. For more information, please call Colin Windhorst at 726-3905.

