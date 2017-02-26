DAYMARK BRINGS IRISH MUSIC CONCERT TO PHIPPSBURG

Saturday, March 11, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Phippsburg Congregational Church, 10 Church Lane, Parker Head Road, Phippsburg, Maine For more information: 207-389-1770; phippsburgucc.org

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Daymark will offer a concert of traditional Irish music at the Phippsburg Congregational Church on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.

The trio is composed of Will Woodson on bellows pipes, wooden flute, and tin whistle; Eric McDonald on vocals, guitar, and mandolin; and Dan Foster on fiddle. Each member of Daymark is well established in their own right, and collectively the three have lived, played, and studied traditional music across Ireland, Scotland, England, America, and Canada, in the cities of Limerick, Glasgow, Newcastle, Montreal, Boston, and New York.

Having recently graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow with a Master’s degree in Scottish music, Woodson has returned to Portland and is enmeshed in the New England music scene, where he’s active as both a musician and a maker of Scottish bellows pipes. He has played across America, Canada, Scotland, Ireland, and Europe, appearing at major festivals like Piping Live and Celtic Connections in Glasgow. Acclaimed for his virtuosic and highly personal musical style, BBC Scotland said that Woodson “is busy engineering his own quiet revolution in the border pipe sound.”

Woodson and McDonald recently released a well-reviewed duo album, The Sunny Hills. In the studio, they played the way they play in sessions or at home: live and face to face, with no overdubs and as much raw energy as they can muster. The album is composed of old tunes and songs from the Scottish and Cape Breton repertoires. Roaring reels and lilting jigs give way to haunting ballads and poignant eighteenth¬-century waltzes.

Foster hails from Northern England, and developed his music in the lively session scene there, going to study at Newcastle University’s Folk Degree course before honing his fiddle style in Limerick under master musicians.

Also joining Daymark for this show will be Dan Faiella, a New Hampshire guitarist who has performed at key New England venues and festivals including Boston’s Club Passim, the Boston Celtic Music Festival, and the New England Folk Festival.

The concert will be performed in the historic 1802 Phippsburg Congregational Church.

Admission is $15 at the door, $8 for students. $12 advance tickets are available via BrownPaperTickets.com. Children under eight are admitted free. Refreshments will be served at intermission. For more information, call 389-1770.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →