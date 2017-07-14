Day Lily Plant Sale

Saturday, July 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Holden Historic Town Hall, 723 Main Road , Holden, Maine
For more information: 207-843-5518
Ten varieties of gorgeous daily lilies will be on sale on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 9-12 at the Old Town Hall, Holden ME.
Through the generosity of Bill and Lynn Warman of The Maine Garden, all proceeds will benefit the Holden Historical Society, a Section 501(c)(3) non profit organization. The lilies will be potted and ready to go at $5 each. Lilies include: Apache War Dance: red with darker eye; Forty Second Street: peach with white tooth edge; Gram’s Dream: pink with rose edge; Strawberry Candy: pink with red eye; Space coast Bold Scheme: cream with purple edge; Winterberry Candy: orchid with purple eye; Blueberry Muffin: purple bi-tone with purple eye; Bette David Eyes: lavender with grape purple eye; Penobscot: red with yellow throat; and Mystical Rainbow: pink with a rose edge.
For more information contact Pat Sirois, 843-5518 or patsir29@myfairpoint.net.
