David Warren Resumes Full-time Client Service at Verrill Dana; Joins New England Legal Foundation Board of Directors

Verrill Dana is pleased to welcome David Warren back to a full-time position, serving clients as Senior Counsel in the firm’s Business & Corporate Group in its Portland, Maine office. He first joined the firm 28 years ago and began dividing his time with his role as President of Tranzon, LLC in 2009. Prior to that, he served as Verrill Dana’s Managing Partner for 14 years.

David was also recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the New England Legal Foundation (NELF). As a Board Member, Warren joins fellow senior corporate and law firm attorneys from all six New England states in the non-profit’s mission to promote public discourse on the proper role of free enterprise in society and advancing these principles in the courtroom. Based in Boston, NELF is the only non-profit public interest law firm in the region that addresses policy and constitutional concerns related to free enterprise, which it does through filing amicus briefs and, in special cases, by directly representing a party from the ground up.

“David is not only a great asset to Verrill Dana and our clients, but is also a familiar face in Maine’s business and non-profit communities,” said K.C. Jones, Managing Partner of Verrill Dana. “We’re glad to be seeing more of him around our office.”

About Verrill Dana: Verrill Dana, LLP is a full-service law firm conducting a nationwide practice from offices in Boston, Mass.; Portland and Augusta, Maine; Providence, R.I.; Westport, Conn.; and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.verrilldana.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →