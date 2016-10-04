Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main Street, Waterville, Maine For more information: 207.872.ARTS ; commonstreetarts.com/event/david-twiss-installations/

Come experience the hauntingly beautiful work of David Twiss in this site-specific installation at Common Street Arts. Two installation locations, larger installation in the Common Street Arts Annex and one in the front window 93 Main street.

From the artist:

“My work as a print-maker has lead me to some interesting discovery’s about how I chose to create as well as how I show artwork. I have found that while I enjoy the traditional process of relief printing I don’t have as much interest in the flat works on paper, knowing this about my self I started treating what resembles printed matter less as a something to be framed and seen through a piece of glass and more as a sculptural object to be installed using the wall as my matrix and then spilling on to the floor. This way of creating allows me to pull the viewer into the narrative and make them part of the scene.” -David Twiss

