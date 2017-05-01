Community

David Mallett in Concert

By MaryAnne Wallace
Posted May 01, 2017, at 1:35 p.m.

Date:    Saturday, May 13th, 2017,    7:30 PM  

Location:    First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Rd.

 South Portland 04106

Tickets:    Tickets $22 in advance  $25 at the door Kids under 12  $16 

 Under 6  free

Tickets can be purchased at  First Congregational Church office 799-3361   Nonesuch Books, South Portland       Brown Paper Tickets    http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2908668

Sponsor:   Meetinghouse Concerts, First Congregational Church UCC  

 FMI:  207-650-8579             redmondelinor@gmail.com    

