Dave’s World of Dover-Foxcroft named Piscataquis Chamber 2016 Business of the Year

The Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the recipient of the 2016 Piscataquis Chamber Business of the Year Award, Dave’s World of Dover-Foxcroft.

Dave’s World is a retail seller of heat pumps, appliances, flooring, mattresses, cabinets and countertops. Dave’s World is also an Authorized Agent of US Cellular and the only mobile provider located in Piscataquis County. This mainstay of the Dover-Foxcroft business community has been in the appliance business since the 1950’s, family-owned by members of the Sharrow family since 1984, and under the current ownership team of Robert Jankunas, Matthew Scott, and Dan Sharrow, since 2006.

Dave’s World currently employs 43 people directly and uses another 7 contractors on a consistent basis. In 2015, Dave’s World paid out over 2.5 million in payroll dollars to their hardworking team of Mainers. Dave’s World’s vision is to hire passionate, smart, and highly motivated people who want to earn great salaries. In 2015 the average income of a Dave’s World team member was 15% higher than the median household income in Piscataquis County.

Because Dave’s World was born and remains anchored in Piscataquis County, the dollars they bring in and pay out stay local. Executive Director Denise Buzzelli said, “I think often about the economic influence Dave’s world has had and continues to have in this region. If they were to ever leave us, the negative impact on our local economy would be enormous, not only because of the dollars they bring in, but because of the jobs that would be lost. We are really blessed to have them here, and thankful for their continual desire to be a part of and contribute to this community, even through their success and expansion.”

While Dave’s World has been selling, installing, and servicing air source heat pumps for 10 years, it has been within the last three years that the company has emerged as a national leader in sales, marketing, and service of these efficient heating and cooling machines. In fact, Mitsubishi Electric has recognized them as the highest volume independent dealer in the nation for the past two years.

This success in the HVAC arena has led to two store openings in Southern Maine with locations in Windham since 2015 and Scarborough in 2016. These two stores also employ hard-working Mainers and help Dave’s World truly cover the entire State for heat pump sales and service.

Dave’s World is an active and engaged member of the Piscataquis business community, having close ties and relationships with the majority of the local population, individuals and businesses alike. Sharing the success of their business with others is of huge importance to the management team, as evidenced by substantial donations and contributions to local businesses and non-profits such as the Center Theatre and the PRYMCA, just to name a few.

Dave’s World’s operates under a value system, which includes core ideas like integrity, high achievement, hard work, adaptability, professionalism, teamwork, accountability, enthusiasm, knowledge, and being students of the business.

Dave’s World believes by employing team members who possess these qualities, the company has an unequivocal foundation of integrity, honesty, loyalty, high achievement and personal responsibility. They do their very best every day to ensure the team operates upon these solid standards.

First and foremost, Dave’s World believes their customers and clients are the reason they are here, and in turn, they strive to provide “awesome” service and improve the quality of life for their customers, while providing a workplace where their employees can be proud to come to work and be compensated well for it.

Dave’s World will be honored on October 6th at 6pm at the Mill Event Space during the Piscataquis Chamber’s Annual Meeting & Dinner.

