Date set for ‘Tiger’ Basketball Camp in Fort Fairfield

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — The dates for this year’s 31st annual “Tiger” Basketball Camp in Fort Fairfield have been set for June 19-23- for the boys and June 26-30 for the girls. The camp is open to all boys and girls currently in grades one-eight. The boys and girls camps will be limited to the first 150 applicants and will be held 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, at Fort Fairfield High School gymnasiums. The camp will include breakfast and lunch each day with a special barbecue lunch on Tuesday. Each participant will receive a “Tiger” Basketball T-shirt, a camp basketball and other items. The fee is $140, which includes instruction, meals, awards, camp T-shirt and a Camp Basketball, as well as “Family Barbecue” awards at the end. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org for more information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →