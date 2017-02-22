Darby’s, Cardiac Rehab team up to raise funds

Darby’s Restaurant and Pub of Belfast and the Waldo County General Hospital’s Cardia Rehab are teaming up for an unique fundraiser on Fat Tuesday to benefit the scholarship fund for heart patients who need phase III exercise classes.

Beginning at 5 p.m. and running through closing on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Darby’s will donate 10 percent of its proceeds to the cardiac scholarship fund. Most insurance policies will not cover Phase III but many heart patients benefit from having that safe exercise location.

So, why not enjoy an evening out at Darby’s and help some heart patients continue to benefit from the Phase III exercise program?

Reservations are suggested and can be made by calling 338-2339.

