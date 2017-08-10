Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Littlefield Gallery, PO Box 601, 145 Main Street, Winter Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-963-6005; littlefieldgallery.com
Daniel Anselmi: Paper, Scissors, Paint
August 14 – September 10
Littlefield Gallery, Winter Harbor
Artist’s Reception Saturday, August 19, 4-6 pm
Daniel’s works on paper and canvas explore the use of paper as an ongoing dialogue between painting and collage. He uses artist-painted paper as one would handle a brush to elicit brushstrokes on canvas. Never using the new, he enjoys the felt quality of the discarded: blueprints, old ledgers, chart papers, and used canvas dropcloths are materials that offer an aesthetic conversation with his work. The paint he applies to these various materials, whether in large cut pieces or intimate fragments, and affix to already created surfaces, offers countless opportunities to express color, line, and form. Though sourced materials are not intended to be recognizable in these abstractions, sometimes surface traces remain that become a moment of discovery for the discriminating viewer.
