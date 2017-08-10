Daniel Anselmi:Paper, Scissors, Paint

&quotUntitled" Collage on panel 30x24
littlefieldgallery | BDN
"Untitled" Collage on panel 30x24
By littlefieldgallery,
Posted Aug. 10, 2017, at 4:22 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Littlefield Gallery, PO Box 601, 145 Main Street, Winter Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-963-6005; littlefieldgallery.com

Daniel Anselmi: Paper, Scissors, Paint

August 14 – September 10

Littlefield Gallery, Winter Harbor

Artist’s Reception Saturday, August 19, 4-6 pm

Daniel’s works on paper and canvas explore the use of paper as an ongoing dialogue between painting and collage. He uses artist-painted paper as one would handle a brush to elicit brushstrokes on canvas. Never using the new, he enjoys the felt quality of the discarded: blueprints, old ledgers, chart papers, and used canvas dropcloths are materials that offer an aesthetic conversation with his work. The paint he applies to these various materials, whether in large cut pieces or intimate fragments, and affix to already created surfaces, offers countless opportunities to express color, line, and form. Though sourced materials are not intended to be recognizable in these abstractions, sometimes surface traces remain that become a moment of discovery for the discriminating viewer.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Coast Guard recovers dead body off Maine coastCoast Guard recovers dead body off Maine coast
  2. Former state representative launches Democratic bid for Maine governorFormer state representative launches Democratic bid for Maine governor
  3. Embattled Maine youth prison hires new superintendentEmbattled Maine youth prison hires new superintendent
  4. Mental health centers are calling the cops on their own juvenile patientsMental health centers are calling the cops on their own juvenile patients
  5. Maine marketplace health insurance plans get double-digit rate increasesMaine marketplace health insurance plans get double-digit rate increases

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs