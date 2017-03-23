Dancers Unite for Embrace A Vet

Friday, March 31, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: John Bapst Memorial High School, 100 Broadway, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-989-3900; tophatii.com
Top Hat II Dance Studio has a long history of participating in service activities in the Bangor area. Projects include “Wear What You Want Week”, the annual “Mini Tour” with performances at schools and care facilities, and shows which have raised funds for a variety of recipients, including a foundation to fight lyme disease, a local girl’s battle against leukemia, and Bangor Humane Society.
Last year, the dance team took on a project with even more benefits by inviting other area dance studios to join the “Dancers Make Change” performance for the benefit of Bangor Humane Society and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Working together, dancers from several local studios raised almost $2,000 in a performance that showcased some of the area’s most talented dancers and choreographers. The show was an all around “win”, as the dancers had an extra opportunity to perform for an appreciative audience, two worthy organizations received a needed donation, and the audience was treated to an exceptional opportunity to see highlights from each studio’s performing repertoire.
This year’s show will be held on March 31st, at 7:00 pm at John Bapst Memorial High School, and will feature dancers from Morita’s School of Dance, Next Generation Theater, Releve Dance Center, Thomas School of Dance and Top Hat II Dance Studio. John Bapst is once again providing the school’s historic auditorium for the show. The performance will include routines in many different dance styles.
All proceeds from this year’s show will be donated to Embrace A Vet, an organization that trains and pairs therapy dogs with veterans in need of the services the dogs provide. The total cost for training for one dog and veteran pair is approximately $2400. Top Hat II staff, dancers and families have donated $1500 to Embrace A Vet, and hope that the multi studio performance will raise funds to cover the remainder of the cost for one pairing, and possibly enough to provide a second match.
Along with the entertainment on the stage, refreshments will be sold, and a variety of theme baskets and fun gifts will be available.
Suggested donation – Adults – $10 Children / Students – $5
For more information or to make a donation, contact Sandy Sanzaro (989-3900, tophatii@aol.com).
