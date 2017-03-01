Dance & Theater Games – Youth Art Month (YAM) Event

Saturday, March 11, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main Street, Downtown Waterville, Maine For more information: 2078613392; commonstreetarts.org

LET’S GO! Dance & Theater Games

Saturday, March 11, 9:30am-2:30pm

Join Colby College Theater and Dance students with special guest artists for fun theater and dance

games! Learn about action, focus, movement, character, and playful ways to make up your own theater

and dance “productions” from your everyday experiences. No experience necessary; adults are welcome

to participate!

This event is part of the Family Fun Series sponsored by Inland Hospital and Colby College. The event is

free, but pre-registration is required. For more information, call 207-861-3392 or email

bdoughty@emhs.org.

Youth Art Month 2017 (YAM) Exhibition at Common Street Arts

For the third consecutive year, Common Street Arts celebrates the visual arts program with area schools

by hosting a special student exhibition in its gallery located at 93 Main Street in downtown Waterville.

Youth Art Month (YAM) at Common Street Arts showcases visual arts projects from grades Pre-K to 12

from 10 area schools, child care institutions and home school groups. This exhibition features nearly 100

young artists’ works in a range of media including sculpture, drawing, painting and more. The exhibition

will run March 3 through April 1.

