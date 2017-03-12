Dance Is for Everyone!

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted March 12, 2017, at 4:45 p.m.

Thursday, March 23, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/dance-is-for-everyone/

Dance for those with movement challenges, led by Katie Tranzillo, who has been leading dance programs for over 16 years, with children, teens, adults, seniors, and people with disabilities, from rote beginners to advanced dancers, in partnered, individual, and group dances.

