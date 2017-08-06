Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center St, Brewer, maine
For more information: 207 989 7100
Posted June 09, 2017, at 6:29 a.m.
Come Dance with the Skyliners – A 15 piece Big Band
7:30pm-9:30pm Saturday June 17th At Next Generation Theatre 39 Center St Brewer Maine.
Favorite arrangements from the 40’s & 50’s as well as swing, jazz, pop, waltz and Latin numbers.
Beer and wine available for those 21 and older.
Admission $10.00 For information call 989-7100.
Free ballroom dance lessons with “SMOOTH MOVES” 6-7pm
