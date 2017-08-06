Community

Dance

By Janet Klitch
Posted Aug. 06, 2017, at 9:36 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center St, Brewer, maine

For more information: 207 989 7100

Posted June 09, 2017, at 6:29 a.m.

Come Dance with the Skyliners – A 15 piece Big Band

7:30pm-9:30pm Saturday June 17th At Next Generation Theatre 39 Center St Brewer Maine.

Favorite arrangements from the 40’s & 50’s as well as swing, jazz, pop, waltz and Latin numbers.

Beer and wine available for those 21 and older.

Admission $10.00 For information call 989-7100.

Free ballroom dance lessons with “SMOOTH MOVES” 6-7pm

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ house for saleStephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ house for sale
  2. Bangor infant dies after being injured by ‘family pet’
  3. Abandoned Maine camp freezes quiet moment in historyAbandoned Maine camp freezes quiet moment in history
  4. Committee recommends against adding marijuana blood-level limit to OUI lawsCommittee recommends against adding marijuana blood-level limit to OUI laws
  5. How Susan Collins’ Obamacare vote could harm her chances to succeed LePageHow Susan Collins’ Obamacare vote could harm her chances to succeed LePage