Community

Dance

By Janet Klitch
Posted Jan. 06, 2017, at 3:24 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Next GenerationTheatre, 39 Center St, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7100; Next generation Theatre.com

Come Dance with the Skyliners – A 15 piece Big Band

7:30pm-9:30pm Saturday Jan 21st At Next Generation Theatre 39 Center St Brewer Maine.

Favorite arrangements from the 40’s & 50’s as well as swing, jazz, pop, waltz and Latin numbers.

Beer and wine available for those 21 and older.

Admission $10.00 For information call 989-7100.

Free ballroom dance lessons with “SMOOTH MOVES” 6-7pm

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. The Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homesThe Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homes
  2. Macy’s in Bangor to closeMacy’s in Bangor to close
  3. 10 more sex abuse charges filed against Maine teacher10 more sex abuse charges filed against Maine teacher
  4. After 42 years, this Portland bartender is leaving the business — maybe for UberAfter 42 years, this Portland bartender is leaving the business — maybe for Uber
  5. Fairfield mom sentenced to 9 years in prison for newborn’s deathFairfield mom sentenced to 9 years in prison for newborn’s death