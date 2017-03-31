Dana Doran to present at upcoming UMFK BOV Business Breakfast Series

By UMFK News
Posted March 31, 2017, at 12:31 p.m.

The University of Maine at Fort Kent Board of Visitors is encouraging the public to attend a Business Breakfast Series featuring guest speaker, Dana Doran. The breakfast will take place on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. in the Nadeau Hall conference room on the UMFK campus.

Featured speaker, Dana Doran, is the executive director of Professional Logging Contractors of Maine (PLC). At the breakfast, Doran will speak on the current state of Maine’s logging industry.

Doran is a Maine native and a long-time advocate and a strong voice for loggers of Maine. He is a member of the Small Woodland Owners Association of Maine and he has owned two woodlots that have been recognized by the American Tree Farm System.

Prior to PLC, he served as director of energy and paper programs, and resource development at Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield, Maine. Doran’s success in his past work was apparent in both public and private organizations in Washington, DC.

PLC mission is to promote logging as a profession, advocate for logging professionals, cultivate responsible forest management, and sustain a strong forest products industry.

Tickets for the breakfast are $10 and must be purchased by Wednesday, April 5 by calling (207) 834-7557 or by visiting UMFK’s Madawaska House.

