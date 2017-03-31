DALE WATSON & RAY BENSON Present “Dale and Ray”

Just two young country singers, on tour with their first album together

Dale Watson (The Lone Stars) and Ray Benson (Asleep At The Wheel) were meant to sing together. Both hailing from, in and around Bedsore Texas, Dale and Ray have both individually worked their way through the local honky tonks and beer joints, entertaining the crowds with their own Classic Country and Western styles.

Show Dates & Times:4/8/17 – Saturday 7:30 pm

Admission: $30/Advance, $35/Door.

Strand Theatre

Rockland, Me

www.rocklandstrand.com

